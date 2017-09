বিকিনি পরা ছবিতে নেটদুনিয়ায় ঝড় তুললেন এই অভিনেত্রী

Bell baj gayi ☃️☃️☃️ Shoot starts Stay tuned something amazing is coming up along with @ramjigulatiofficial @ramjigulati Let’s kill it #shoot #pattaya #fun #vacay #us #friends #workmode #happiness #positivity

A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT